Vor Bio Stock Skyrockets 250% in the Past Week: Here's Why

Shares of Vor Bio VOR have soared a staggering 265.5% in the past week compared with the industry’s rise of 0.8%. Last week, the company entered a licensing agreement with RemeGen, a China-based pharmaceutical company, to develop and commercialize the latter’s pipeline candidate, telitacicept, in ex-China markets.

Telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, is currently approved for treating certain autoimmune diseases, including generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis in China.

Telitacicept uniquely blocks two key proteins, BAFF and APRIL, instead of one, which may help control autoimmune diseases better than currently available treatments. VOR will develop and commercialize telitacicept across the world, excluding China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

A global phase III study evaluating telitacicept in gMG is currently underway in the United States, Europe and South America. The study is being conducted by RemeGen and initial data from the same is expected in the first half of 2027.

Concurrently, Vor Bio also announced the appointment of Jean-Paul Kress as its new chief executive officer and chairman with immediate effect. The company’s previous chief executive officer, Robert Ang’s resigned from his post at the same time.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on VOR's Licensing Deal With RemeGen

Per the latest agreement, Vor Bio has agreed to pay RemeGen $125 million, including $45 million upfront and $80 million in stock warrants at a minimal exercise price.

The deal also includes potential milestone payments of more than $4 billion, along with tiered royalties on future product sales to be paid by Vor Bio to RemeGen.

The licensing deal with RemeGen is likely to transform VOR into an emerging company with a focus on developing novel treatments for autoimmune diseases.

The deal has most likely saved Vor Bio from a complete shutdown of the business, which it announced last month. In May 2025, the company announced that it was winding down clinical and manufacturing operations and laid off around 95% of employees to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale.

Vor Bio, Inc. Price

Vor Bio, Inc. price | Vor Bio, Inc. Quote

VOR's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Vor Bio currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Exelixis EXEL, Spero Therapeutics SPRO and Puma Biotechnology PBYI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Exelixis’ earnings per share have increased from $2.31 to $2.64 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $2.85 to $3.13. Year to date, shares of EXEL have rallied 31.2%.

EXEL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 48.60%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ loss per share have narrowed from $2.32 to $1.43 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $1.98 to $1.15. Year to date, shares of SPRO have surged 185.5%.

SPRO’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same in the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 8.29%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings per share have increased from 60 cents to 65 cents for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have risen from 46 cents to 51 cents. Year to date, shares of PBYI have gained 9.2%.

PBYI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 171.43%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.