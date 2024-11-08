Vor Bio price target lowered to $8 from $10 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler lowered the firm’s price target on Vor Bio (VOR) to $8 from $10 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm cites updated spending estimates based on guidance from management for the target. It acknowledges Vor’s “financial overhang,” but still views the company as a “deeply discounted innovator in the biotech sector.”

