Vor Bio Grants Stock Options and RSUs to New Chief Development Officer Dr. Qing Zuraw

Vor Bio granted Dr. Qing Zuraw stock options and RSUs as part of her employment package, effective July 17, 2025.

Vor Bio, a biotechnology company focused on treating autoimmune diseases, announced the grant of stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) to its new Chief Development Officer, Dr. Qing Zuraw, effective July 17, 2025. This grant includes 4,373,040 stock options and 937,080 RSUs as a recruitment incentive, in line with Nasdaq regulations. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $2.38, equal to the closing price on the grant date. The options will vest over four years, while the RSUs will also have a four-year vesting schedule, subject to Dr. Zuraw's continued employment. Vor Bio is currently advancing its therapeutic candidate, telitacicept, through clinical development for serious autoimmune conditions.

Appointment of a new Chief Development Officer, Dr. Qing Zuraw, with significant stock options and RSUs demonstrates the company's commitment to attracting top talent in the biotechnology field.

The stock options and RSUs granted align with Vor Bio's strategic approach to incentivizing long-term performance and retention of key executives.

Vor Bio's focus on advancing telitacicept through Phase 3 clinical development positions the company for potential growth in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, addressing a significant market need.

The approval of equity awards under the Nasdaq Inducement Plan illustrates compliance with regulatory standards and signals investor confidence in the company's governance practices.

Granting of substantial stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) to a new executive may raise concerns among investors about the company's compensation practices, especially given the large amount compared to typical equity compensation in the biotech sector.

The reliance on stock option grants as a material inducement for new employment may indicate challenges in attracting top talent without significant financial incentives, potentially reflecting broader issues with company attractiveness or stability.

The timing of the stock option grant aligning with the CEO's employment commencement could be perceived as a potential lack of alignment with shareholder interests, particularly if the company faces any operational or financial difficulties in the future.

What stock options were granted to Dr. Qing Zuraw?

Dr. Qing Zuraw was granted 4,373,040 stock options as part of her employment package.

What is the exercise price of the stock options?

The exercise price of the stock options is $2.38 per share, equal to the closing price on July 17, 2025.

How will the stock options and RSUs vest?

The stock options and RSUs will vest over a four-year period with different schedules for each.

What is Vor Bio's main focus?

Vor Bio is focused on transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases with its novel dual-target fusion protein, telitacicept.

Where can I find more information about Vor Bio?

More information about Vor Bio can be found on their website at www.vorbio.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that, effective as of July 17, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted Qing Zuraw, M.D., the Company’s Chief Development Officer, 4,373,040 stock options and 937,080 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) in connection with the commencement of her employment. The foregoing stock option and RSU awards were granted as a material inducement to employment with Vor Bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the Vor Biopharma Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).





The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $2.38 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Vor Bio’s common stock on July 17, 2025. The stock options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting one year from the date of grant and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years, and the RSUs will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on August 1, 2026 the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the following three years, in each case subject to Dr. Zuraw’s continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The stock option and RSU awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the stock option and RSU grants.







About Vor Bio







Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com







Investor Contacts:







Sarah Spencer





+1 857-242-6076







investors@vorbio.com







Carl Mauch







investors@vorbio.com





