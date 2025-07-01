Vor Bio Grants CEO Jean-Paul Kress Stock Option as Inducement for Employment

Vor Bio grants CEO Jean-Paul Kress an option to purchase 83.3 million shares at $0.89, vesting over four years.

Vor Bio, a biotechnology company specializing in autoimmune disease treatments, announced that its Board of Directors has granted CEO Jean-Paul Kress an option to purchase 83,296,638 shares of common stock as part of his employment agreement effective June 26, 2025. This stock option, valued at $0.89 per share, aligns with Nasdaq regulations and is part of the Vor Biopharma Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan. The option has a ten-year duration and will vest over four years, with 25% vesting after the first year and the remainder monthly thereafter, contingent on Kress's continued employment. Vor Bio is currently advancing its lead drug, telitacicept, through clinical development to tackle serious autoimmune conditions.

Potential Positives

Granting a significant stock option to the new CEO, Jean-Paul Kress, demonstrates the company's commitment to attracting and retaining top leadership talent.

The stock option's structure, which includes a four-year vesting period, aligns the CEO's interests with those of shareholders and the long-term success of the company.

Vor Bio's focus on advancing telitacicept through Phase 3 clinical development highlights its innovative approach and potential impact in treating autoimmune diseases, which may attract additional investor interest.

Potential Negatives

The grant of a significant stock option (83 million shares) to the new CEO may raise concerns about excessive executive compensation, especially if the company's stock performance does not align with this level of equity reward.

The fact that this option is tied to continued employment could imply a potential lack of confidence in the CEO's immediate contribution to company performance, necessitating a substantial inducement to attract him to the role.

Future vesting of shares could lead to dilution for existing shareholders if the company's performance does not improve significantly, potentially leading to shareholder dissatisfaction.

$VOR Insider Trading Activity

$VOR insiders have traded $VOR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EYAL C. ATTAR (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,781 shares for an estimated $6,661.

$VOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $VOR stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that, effective as of June 26, 2025, the Board of Directors granted Jean-Paul Kress, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, an option to purchase 83,296,638 shares of Vor Bio’s common stock in connection with the commencement of his employment. The foregoing stock option was granted as a material inducement to employment with Vor Bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and was granted under the Vor Biopharma Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).





The stock option has a ten-year term and an exercise price of $0.89 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Vor Bio’s common stock on June 26, 2025. The option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to Dr. Kress’s continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The option is subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.







About Vor Bio







Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com







