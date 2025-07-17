Vor Bio Appoints Dr. Qing Zuraw as Chief Development Officer to Enhance Autoimmune Therapeutics Pipeline

Vor Bio appoints Dr. Qing Zuraw as Chief Development Officer to advance late-stage autoimmune disease programs.

Vor Bio has appointed Dr. Qing Zuraw as Chief Development Officer, effective immediately, bringing over 25 years of experience in clinical development of autoimmune diseases. Dr. Zuraw previously held a senior position at RemeGen, where she successfully led the development of telitacicept for several autoimmune conditions, resulting in multiple regulatory approvals in China. Her expertise includes interactions with major regulatory agencies and managing global clinical programs across various therapeutic areas. Vor Bio aims to advance telitacicept through late-stage development and commercialization, and Dr. Zuraw's leadership is expected to significantly enhance the company's capabilities in this endeavor.

Appointment of Dr. Qing Zuraw as Chief Development Officer brings over 25 years of experience in leading clinical development for autoimmune diseases, enhancing the company's expertise.

Dr. Zuraw's previous success with telitacicept at RemeGen, including regulatory approvals in China, positions Vor Bio advantageously in the market.

Her role in achieving Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy, and Orphan Drug designations for telitacicept indicates a strong potential for expedited development and commercialization in U.S. and global markets.

Vor Bio's focus on advancing telitacicept through Phase 3 clinical development signifies a commitment to addressing significant unmet needs in autoimmune therapies.

Dr. Zuraw's past experience is primarily tied to the success of telitacicept within a single market (China), raising concerns about whether that success can be replicated in the highly regulated and competitive U.S. market.

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which come with inherent risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the company's future plans may not be achieved as anticipated.

The lack of detailed information on the current status of telitacicept in the U.S. clinical development landscape may indicate potential challenges ahead for the company's development projects.

Who is Qing Zuraw and what is her role at Vor Bio?

Qing Zuraw, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., is the Chief Development Officer at Vor Bio, bringing over 25 years of clinical development experience.

What is telitacicept and its significance in autoimmune diseases?

Telitacicept is a novel dual-target fusion protein being developed by Vor Bio to address serious autoantibody-driven autoimmune conditions.

What previous experience does Dr. Zuraw have in clinical development?

Dr. Zuraw has led clinical programs at RemeGen, Janssen, Teva, Akebia, Biogen, and Covance, focusing on immunologic diseases.

What regulatory achievements has Dr. Zuraw accomplished?

Dr. Zuraw played a key role in obtaining FDA designations such as Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy for telitacicept across multiple indications.

How does Vor Bio plan to advance telitacicept?

Vor Bio aims to rapidly advance telitacicept through Phase 3 clinical development and seek commercialization for autoimmune diseases globally.

Dr. Zuraw led clinical development of telitacicept across MG, Sjögren’s, SLE, and RA at RemeGen, resulting in multiple regulatory approvals in China



;



brings deep U.S. and global development experience to support Vor Bio’s new development focus and execution of late-stage programs









CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Qing Zuraw, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., as Chief Development Officer, effective immediately.





Dr. Zuraw joins Vor Bio with over 25 years of experience leading complex global and U.S. clinical development programs across autoimmune, inflammatory, and immunologic diseases. Most recently, she served as Chief Development Officer and Head of Global Clinical Development for Autoimmune Diseases at RemeGen Co., Ltd., where she was one of the key leaders of successful development and execution of clinical trials for telitacicept across four key indications—systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Sjögren’s syndrome, myasthenia gravis (MG), and rheumatoid arthritis (RA)—culminating in regulatory approvals in China for the treatment of SLE, generalized MG and RA.





At RemeGen, Dr. Zuraw built and led a cross-functional global team that managed all aspects of telitacicept development, including clinical trial design, regulatory strategy, site engagement, and execution. She played a central role in regulatory interactions with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, and China’s Center for Drug Evaluation, achieving Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy, and Orphan Drug designations for telitacicept across multiple indications.





“We are delighted to welcome Qing to Vor Bio at a critical time for the company,” said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Her deep and diverse clinical development expertise across autoimmune and immunological diseases and with telitacicept will be invaluable as we execute on our late-stage programs. Qing’s ability to lead high-performing clinical organizations will be instrumental as we drive forward our global development programs, particularly in the U.S.”





Dr. Zuraw has also previously held senior leadership roles at Janssen Research & Development, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., Biogen Inc., and Covance, Inc., where she led global clinical development programs across rheumatology, nephrology, respiratory, and immunology. She played a key role in the U.S. FDA approval of Guselkumab for psoriatic arthritis and contributed to multiple NDA and BLA submissions across therapeutic areas. Throughout her career, she has built and led high-performing teams to execute complex trials from early development through post-marketing.





“Vor Bio is uniquely positioned to become a leader in autoimmune therapeutics,” said Dr. Zuraw. “Having been intimately involved in the development of telitacicept in China from early clinical stages through to multiple approvals, I’m thrilled to join the talented team at Vor Bio to bring telitacicept to patients globally.”







About Vor Bio







Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit



www.vorbio.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “aim,” “anticipate,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “enable,” “expect,” “initiate,” “intend,” “may,” “on-track,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “update,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Vor Bio’s statements regarding Vor Bio’s development plans for telitacicept, its ability to change the treatment landscape for patients with autoimmune conditions and other statements that are not historical fact. Vor Bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Vor Bio’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports it has filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Vor Bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Media & Investor Contacts:







Sarah Spencer





+1 857-242-6076







investors@vorbio.com







Carl Mauch







investors@vorbio.com





