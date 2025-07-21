Vor Bio Appoints Alexander Cumbo and Michel Detheux, Ph.D., to Board of Directors to Advance Autoimmune Disease Innovations

Vor Bio appoints two experienced leaders to its Board of Directors to enhance drug development and commercialization strategies.

Vor Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating autoimmune diseases, has announced the appointment of Alexander (Bo) Cumbo and Michel Detheux, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors as of July 16, 2025. Cumbo, currently the CEO of Solid Biosciences, brings over 30 years of commercial and executive leadership experience, notably in launching rare disease therapies. Detheux, co-founder and CEO of iTeos Therapeutics, has a strong background in drug development and capital raising. Both leaders are expected to contribute significantly to Vor Bio's strategic growth and the advancement of its therapy, telitacicept, through late-stage development. CEO Jean-Paul Kress emphasized the value of their expertise in driving the company's vision forward.

Appointment of Alexander (Bo) Cumbo and Michel Detheux, Ph.D., to the Board of Directors enhances corporate governance and strategic oversight with their extensive experience in drug development and commercialization.

Bo Cumbo's proven track record in launching therapies and building global operations, alongside Dr. Detheux's success in raising significant capital and leading a successful IPO, indicates strong leadership potential for Vor Bio during critical growth phases.

The new board members' insights and experience are positioned to support the advancement of telitacicept through late-stage development, potentially leading to transformative therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases.

The appointment of new board members may indicate prior leadership inadequacies, suggesting that the previous board was lacking in the necessary expertise for the company's growth.

The reliance on forward-looking statements implies uncertainty about the company's future performance, which may be viewed negatively by investors and analysts.

There is an emphasis on the need for strategic growth and clinical development at this "critical stage," which may suggest the company is under pressure to deliver results amid a competitive biotechnology landscape.

$VOR Insider Trading Activity

$VOR insiders have traded $VOR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EYAL C. ATTAR (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,781 shares for an estimated $6,661.

$VOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $VOR stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VOR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

$VOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VOR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Jack Allen from Baird set a target price of $1.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 David Nierengarten from Wedbush set a target price of $0.4 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer set a target price of $8.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $5.0 on 03/21/2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Alexander (Bo) Cumbo and Michel Detheux, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, effective July 16, 2025.





Alexander (Bo) Cumbo





currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Biosciences. Prior to that, he was the founding CEO of AavantiBio, a gene therapy company backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Perceptive Advisors, and RA Capital. Bo brings more than 30 years of commercial and executive leadership, including nearly eight years at Sarepta Therapeutics, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. He played a central role in launching multiple rare disease therapies and building global commercial operations. He currently serves on the boards of Climb Bio and Verve Therapeutics and previously served on the boards of RA Pharma and CSM through successful transactions. Mr. Cumbo earned a Bachelor of Science in Laboratory Technology from Auburn University.





Michel Detheux, Ph.D., is President and Chief Executive Officer of iTeos Therapeutics, which he co-founded and led from discovery to late-stage clinical development. Under his leadership, iTeos raised over $1 billion in capital, completed a successful IPO, and secured a landmark $2 billion partnership with GSK to co-develop and commercialize the company’s lead anti-TIGIT antibody. Prior to founding iTeos, Dr. Detheux was a Director at Ludwig Cancer Research and held scientific and business development roles at Euroscreen (now Ogeda). He currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Egle Therapeutics. Dr. Detheux holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and a degree in Bioengineering from Université Catholique de Louvain.





“Bo and Michel are proven leaders with highly complementary experience across drug development, commercialization, and corporate strategy in cutting-edge therapeutic areas,” said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Vor Bio. “Their insights will be invaluable as we advance telitacicept through late-stage development and expand our long-term vision to bring transformative therapies to patients living with autoimmune disease.”





“Vor Bio has a unique opportunity to become a global leader in autoimmune innovation,”





said Mr. Cumbo. “I’m honored to join the Board and delighted to bring my significant commercial and leadership experience to support the company’s efforts to deliver potentially transformative therapies to patients who need them.”





“It’s a privilege to join Vor Bio at such a critical stage in its evolution,” added Dr. Detheux. “I look forward to contributing my knowledge and experience to help guide future strategic growth and the global clinical development of telitacicept.”







About Vor Bio







Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit



www.vorbio.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “aim,” “anticipate,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “enable,” “expect,” “initiate,” “intend,” “may,” “on-track,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “update,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Vor Bio’s statements regarding Vor Bio’s development plans for telitacicept, its ability to change the treatment landscape for patients with autoimmune conditions and other statements that are not historical fact. Vor Bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Vor Bio’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports it has filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Vor Bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Media & Investor Contacts:







Sarah Spencer





+1 857-242-6076







investors@vorbio.com







Carl Mauch







investors@vorbio.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.