Vopak sees increase in industrial and gas share capital employed by 2025

Contributor
Juliette Portala Reuters
Published

June 8 (Reuters) - Vopak VOPA.AS expects the share of proportional capital employed in industrial and gas to increase further by 2025, the Dutch oil and chemical storage company said on Wednesday, while the share for oil and chemical is set to gradually decline.

The group will also grow its base in industrial and gas terminals by allocating 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) to these activities and the same amount in growth capital to new energies and sustainable feedstocks by 2030.

($1=0.9367 euros)

