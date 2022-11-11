Vopak raises annual core profit, operating cash return guidance

Adds details

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dutch tank storage company Vopak VOPA.AS on Friday raised its core profit and operating cash return outlook for the full year, citing supportive business conditions and currency gains.

The group forecast earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 890 million euros ($909.58 million) for the year, up from a previous guidance of a range between 830 and 850 million euros.

It also revised upwards its outlook for proportional operating cash return, which it expects to be a minimum of 10.5% by year-end, against around 9.5% previously.

Caught in a tug-of-war between supply fears on Western sanctions on Russia for its "special military operation" in Ukraine and worries the fight against inflation could weaken the global economy, oil prices have been extremely volatile.

Vopak said earlier this year it predicted the share of proportional capital employed in industrial and gas to further increase and that of oil and chemical to gradually decline.

"The deployment of growth capex towards our strategic priorities is going well, with growth in industrial and gas terminals and acceleration towards new energies," Chief Executive Officer Dick Richelle said in a statement.

In efforts to shift towards new energies, the firm said it had invested in the electricity storage company Elestor, in the Netherlands, and was repurposing 22 oil storage tanks in Los Angeles to sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel.

Vopak also said it was expanding its industrial terminal capacity in China, with construction set to start in early 2023.

The company, which sees opportunities to boost its portfolio in liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide as Europe braces for a tighter squeeze in Russian gas supply, said it had grown its send-out capacity in Gate LNG terminal in Rotterdam.

($1 = 0.9785 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Jacqueline Wong and Uttaresh.V)

