Vopak, Air Liquide to jointly develop Singapore ammonia and hydrogen infrastructure

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Tank storage firm Vopak VOPA.AS said on Monday that it has signed an agreement with industrial gas company Air Liquide to develop and operate infrastructure for ammonia import, cracking and hydrogen distribution in Singapore.

The companies will look at developing low-carbon ammonia supply chains in Singapore, including ammonia cracking facilities, storage and handling infrastructure at Vopak's Banyan terminal, as well as distributing low-carbon hydrogen through a hydrogen pipeline network, Vopak said.

"As Singapore gears up for receiving and handling ammonia for power generation and bunkering, cracking of ammonia into hydrogen presents an additional application to help the industry shift to lower carbon feedstock," Rob Boudestijn, president at Vopak Singapore, said.

The company also recently announced it will convert part of Singapore Sebarok terminal for marine biofuel blending.

Ammonia is among several alternative fuels that shippers and power companies are exploring to reduce emissions.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.