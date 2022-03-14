VOOV's Holdings Could Mean 18% Gain Potential

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $169.46 per unit.

With VOOV trading at a recent price near $143.45 per unit, that means that analysts see 18.13% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VOOV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), and Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK). Although BIO has traded at a recent price of $529.89/share, the average analyst target is 61.35% higher at $855.00/share. Similarly, LW has 59.15% upside from the recent share price of $50.11 if the average analyst target price of $79.75/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ADSK to reach a target price of $302.00/share, which is 57.04% above the recent price of $192.31. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BIO, LW, and ADSK:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF VOOV $143.45 $169.46 18.13% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc BIO $529.89 $855.00 61.35% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc LW $50.11 $79.75 59.15% Autodesk Inc ADSK $192.31 $302.00 57.04%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

