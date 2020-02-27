VOOV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.06, changing hands as low as $114.02 per share. Vanguard S&P 500 Value shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOOV's low point in its 52 week range is $104.65 per share, with $127.4261 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.48.

