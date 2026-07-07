VOO vs. QQQ: Which Index Fund Is the Better Buy for Long-Term Investors?

Key Points

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) provides broader diversification, with 505 holdings compared to 103 in the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ).

QQQ has delivered higher total returns over the last five years but has also shown significantly higher historical price volatility.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is the cheaper option with an expense ratio of 0.03%, and provides a higher dividend yield than QQQ.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) provides broad market exposure at a minimal cost, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) offers significantly higher technology exposure that comes with greater historical volatility.

Choosing between these two heavyweights means comparing the aggressive, high-growth trajectory of the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 to the diversified stability of the S&P 500. While both funds are cornerstones of modern equity portfolios, they differ significantly in sector concentration, fees, and historical volatility. This analysis looks at how these two funds stack up for long-term investors seeking the right balance of risk and reward.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric QQQ VOO Issuer Invesco Vanguard Expense ratio 0.18% 0.03% 1-year return (as of July 6, 2026) 30.57% 21.49% Dividend yield 0.38% 1.03% Beta 1.23 1.00 AUM $490.1 billion $1.7 trillion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

VOO is the cheaper choice, charging a rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.3%, compared to QQQ’s 0.18%. VOO also offers a higher dividend yield of 1.03% for income-focused investors, compared to QQQ’s 0.38%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric QQQ VOO Max drawdown (5 yr) (35.12%) (24.53%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $2,068 $1,863

What’s inside

Launched in 2010, VOO provides broad exposure to 505 of the largest U.S. companies and tracks the performance of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index. The portfolio is diversified but remains heavily weighted toward technology at 39.1%, followed by financial services at 10.9% and communication services at 10.7%. Its largest holdings include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 7.9%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 7.0%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 5.1%.

QQQ takes a more concentrated approach, holding 103 securities, and tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index. That focus leads to a much heavier growth tilt -- technology makes up 58.7% of the fund, followed by communication services at 14.3% and consumer cyclical at 11.4%. Its top holdings include Nvidia at 8.2%, Apple at 7.3%, and Microsoft at 5.3%. QQQ was launched in 1999.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

This comparison boils down to a familiar trade-off -- growth versus stability. QQQ's concentration in a small number of dominant tech and AI-adjacent companies is exactly what has powered its outperformance over the past five years, but it's also why the fund's 35% max drawdown is notably steeper than what VOO investors have experienced. When a handful of stocks drive the bulk of returns, the same names can just as easily drag the fund lower during a tech-sector pullback.

VOO's broader portfolio of 500+ companies smooths out some of that volatility, which is typical of total-market or S&P 500-style funds -- they trade some upside for a more even ride. VOO’s lower expense ratio and higher yield also make it a common building block for investors prioritizing steady income.

It's also worth noting these two funds aren't as different under the hood as their names suggest. Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft rank among the largest positions in both -- so investors aren't necessarily choosing between two distinct baskets of companies, but between two different weightings of many of the same mega-cap names.

Ultimately, choosing between these two ETFs depends a lot on your time horizon and risk tolerance. Investors with a long runway and a higher stomach for volatility have historically been rewarded by leaning into QQQ's tech concentration, while those closer to retirement or seeking more predictable income tend to favor VOO's diversification. Some investors split the difference, holding both to blend broad market exposure with a dedicated growth tilt. Just keep in mind that owning both would mean doubling down on many of the same top holdings rather than adding true diversification, since a large chunk of both funds' assets are already concentrated in the same handful of tech giants.

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Andy Gould has positions in Apple and Nvidia and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia and short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.