VOO vs. QQQ: Broad Market Stability or Big Tech Gains?

Key Points

QQQ has delivered a notably higher 1-year total return but charges a higher expense ratio than VOO.

VOO offers a higher dividend yield and broader sector diversification, while QQQ is more concentrated in technology.

QQQ has experienced a deeper maximum drawdown, highlighting its higher risk profile compared to VOO.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust ›

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) differ significantly in cost, sector exposure, yield, and risk, with QQQ leaning heavily into technology and delivering higher recent returns but at greater volatility and a higher fee.

While both VOO and QQQ are among the most widely traded exchange-traded funds in the United States, they serve different goals: VOO is designed to mirror the broader S&P 500, offering exposure to 500 large-cap U.S. companies, while QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100, which is more tech-focused and excludes most financials and energy firms. This comparison explores which may appeal more, depending on investor priorities around cost, performance, risk, and sector tilt.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VOO QQQ Issuer Vanguard Invesco Expense ratio 0.03% 0.18% 1-yr return (as of 2026-04-16) 35.0% 44.9% Dividend yield 1.1% 0.4% Beta 1.00 1.19 AUM $1.4 trillion $414.2 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VOO looks more affordable for long-term holders, with a much lower expense ratio, while QQQ's higher fee is paired with a lower dividend payout, making VOO potentially more attractive for cost- and income-conscious investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VOO QQQ Max drawdown (5 y) -24.52% -35.12% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,814 $1,947

What's inside

QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100, resulting in a concentrated portfolio of 102 holdings dominated by technology (50%), with significant positions in communication services and consumer cyclicals. Its largest holdings are Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 8.97%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 7.26%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 5.67%. The fund is 27 years old and offers exposure to companies shaping the tech landscape, but lacks representation in sectors like energy and financials.

VOO, by contrast, mirrors the S&P 500 and includes 505 large-cap U.S. stocks, offering technology exposure at 33% but also broader weights in financial services (12%) and communication services (11%). Its top holdings—Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft—are similar to QQQ, but the overall portfolio is more diversified across sectors, which may help smooth volatility in different market cycles.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

VOO and QQQ represent two of the most consequential ETFs ever built, each defining a distinct approach to long-term investing. VOO is Vanguard's S&P 500 fund, now managing roughly $1.4 trillion in assets, making it the largest ETF in the world. QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100 and manages around $400 billion, making it one of the most traded funds on earth.

They share the same megacap names at the top — Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft — but the similarity ends there. VOO spreads exposure across 500 companies and every major sector of the U.S. economy. QQQ concentrates more than 50% of its portfolio in technology alone, with no financial sector exposure whatsoever.

The fee gap matters too. VOO charges a fraction of what QQQ costs, a difference that compounds meaningfully over decades of holding.

QQQ has delivered stronger returns in tech-driven bull markets, but its 2022 drawdown reminded investors what concentration risk looks like in practice. VOO is the steadier, cheaper, more diversified foundation. QQQ suits investors who want an aggressive tilt toward tech and are prepared for the volatility that comes with it.

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Sara Appino has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.