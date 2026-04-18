VOO vs. MGK: Is S&P 500 Stability or Mega-Cap Growth the Better Buy for Investors?

Key Points

MGK has outpaced VOO on one- and five-year total returns, but with much higher volatility and a deeper drawdown.

VOO charges a lower expense ratio and offers a meaningfully higher dividend yield than MGK.

MGK focuses heavily on technology and communication services, while VOO spreads its exposure more evenly across sectors.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF ›

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) and the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) both offer exposure to some of the largest and most influential U.S. companies, but this comparison highlights their two distinct approaches.

While VOO mirrors the S&P 500 for broad market exposure, MGK zeroes in on the mega-cap growth segment — amplifying both risk and potential reward. Understanding their differences in cost, performance, sector allocation, and risk can help clarify which may be a better fit for your portfolio.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VOO MGK Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.05% 1-yr return (as of April 17, 2026) 35.0% 40.8% Dividend yield 1.19% 0.39% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.00 1.17 Assets under management (AUM) $1.4 trillion $27.9 billion

VOO is more affordable in terms of fees with a slightly lower expense ratio. It also pays a substantially higher dividend yield, which may appeal to income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VOO MGK Max drawdown (5 y) -24.53% -36.02% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total returns) $1,805 $1,880

What's inside

MGK focuses on the largest U.S. growth stocks. Around 55% of its portfolio is allocated to technology, with 17% toward communication services and 13% to consumer cyclical companies. The fund holds just 59 stocks, led by outsized positions in Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft.

In contrast, VOO tracks the S&P 500, offering broader sector diversification: 34% in technology, 12% in financial services, and 11% in communication services. Its top holdings are the same tech giants as MGK, but with smaller weights. This results in lower volatility and a risk-return profile that closely matches the overall U.S. equity market.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Both VOO and MGK offer exposure to leading U.S. companies, but their differences in sector concentration, volatility, and yield may appeal to different investor preferences and risk tolerances.

Between the two ETFs, VOO is broader, more diversified, and less tech-focused. This can make it a smart choice for investors seeking extra stability, as VOO has a history of less severe drawdowns during periods of market volatility.

While MGK has a higher beta and greater max drawdown — indicating more significant price fluctuations — it’s also outperformed VOO in both one- and five-year total returns.

Because more than half of MGK’s portfolio is allocated to tech, this ETF is more likely to thrive when tech giants are performing well. But if those stocks falter, this fund may be hit harder than VOO.

Dividend yield is another factor to consider. VOO offers a substantially higher yield of 1.19% compared to MGK’s 0.39%. For investors seeking long-term passive income, VOO has an edge here.

Neither fund is necessarily better than the other, as both offer unique benefits and drawbacks. More risk-averse investors may prefer VOO’s broader approach and stability, while those seeking greater earning potential might opt for MGK.

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Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.