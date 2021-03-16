VOO, PXI: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, which added 32,021,657 units, or a 6.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VOO, in morning trading today Apple is up about 1.9%, and Microsoft is higher by about 1.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF, which added 1,680,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PXI, in morning trading today SM Energy is down about 3.6%, and Matador Resources is lower by about 5.1%.

