Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, which added 37,937,614 units, or a 3.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VOO, in morning trading today Apple is down about 0.1%, and Nvidia is higher by about 1.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the LBO ETF, which added 60,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: VOO, LBO: Big ETF Inflows

