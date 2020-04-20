VOO, FLCB: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, which added 32,150,056 units, or a 6.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VOO, in morning trading today Microsoft is off about 0.4%, and Apple is lower by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FLCB ETF, which added 13,000,000 units, for a 39.0% increase in outstanding units.

