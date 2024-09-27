VOO ETF Update, 9/27/2024  

How is VOO stock faring? The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is up 0.60% in the past five days and has risen 35.77% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, VOO is a Hold. The Street’s average price target of $630.20 implies an upside of 19.42%.

Currently, VOO’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Super Micro Computer (SMCI), Schlumberger (SLB), Moderna (MRNA), Halliburton (HAL), and APA (APA).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Tesla (TSLA), Caterpillar (CAT), AFLAC (AFL), International Business Machines (IBM), and Allegion (ALLE).

Revealingly, VOO’s ETF Smart Score is “Perfect 10”, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

