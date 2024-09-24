News & Insights

VOO ETF Update, 9/24/2024 

September 24, 2024 — 01:38 am EDT

How is VOO stock faring? The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has moved up by 0.24% over the past five days and has risen about 21% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, VOO is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $579.88 implies an upside of 10.42%.

Currently, VOO’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Moderna (MRNA), Micron Technology (MU), Schlumberger (SLB), MGM Resorts (MGM), and Halliburton (HAL).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Tesla (TSLA), Allegion (ALLE), Solventum (SOLV), AFLAC (AFL), and Blackstone (BX).

Revealingly, VOO’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market. 

