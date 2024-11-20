VOO ETF Update, 11/20/2024 

How is VOO stock faring? The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is up 0.24% in the past five days and has risen 31.36% over the past year.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, VOO is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $604.76 implies an upside of 11.44%.

Currently, VOO’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Moderna (MRNA), AES Corp. (AES), Biogen (BIIB), Micron Technology (MU), and Aptiv (APTV).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Palantir (PLTR), Tesla Motors (TSLA), Paycom Software (PAYC), Blackstone Group (BX), and Raymond James Financial (RJF).

Revealingly, VOO’s ETF Smart Score is seven, implying that this ETF is likely to perform in line with the market.

Power up your ETF investing with TipRanks. Discover the Top Equity ETFs with High Upside Potential, carefully curated based on TipRanks’ analysis.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.