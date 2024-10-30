VOO ETF Update, 10/31/2024  

How is VOO stock faring? The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is down 0.55% in the past five days and has risen 40.94% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, VOO is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $588.37 implies an upside of 10.36%.

Currently, VOO’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Schlumberger (SLB), Biogen (BIIB), Moderna (MRNA), Halliburton (HAL), and Bath & Body Works (BBWI).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Tesla (TSLA), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX), Airbnb (ABNB), and Boston Properties (BXP).

Revealingly, VOO ETF’s Smart Score is seven, implying that this ETF is expected to perform in-line with the broader market.

Disclosure

