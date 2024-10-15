News & Insights

VOO ETF Update, 10/15/2024  

October 15, 2024 — 01:22 am EDT

How is VOO stock faring? The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is up 1.49% in the past five days and has risen 34.86% over the past year. 

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, VOO is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $579.59 implies an upside of 7.92%. 

Currently, VOO’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Schlumberger (SLB), News Corp. (NWSA), Moderna (MRNA), Warner Bros. (WBD), and LKQ (LKQ).  

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Boston Properties (BXP), International Business Machines (IBM), AFLAC (AFL), Axon Enterprise (AXON), and Allegion (ALLE)

Revealingly, VOO ETF’s Smart Score is seven, implying that this ETF is expected to perform in-line with the broader market. 

