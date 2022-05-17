Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, where 25,730,045 units were destroyed, or a 3.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VOO, in morning trading today Apple is up about 1.5%, and Microsoft is up by about 1.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the EMFQ ETF, which lost 75,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: VOO, EMFQ: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.