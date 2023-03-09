Markets
VONV

VONV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

March 09, 2023 — 04:46 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.57, changing hands as low as $65.83 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VONV's low point in its 52 week range is $58.8266 per share, with $74.4595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.19.

