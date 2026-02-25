Vontobel Holding (VONHF) Price Target Increased by 49.89% to 91.37

The average one-year price target for Vontobel Holding (OTCPK:VONHF) has been revised to $91.37 / share. This is an increase of 49.89% from the prior estimate of $60.96 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $86.10 to a high of $97.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.52% from the latest reported closing price of $62.79 / share.

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vontobel Holding. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 24.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VONHF is 0.09%, an increase of 11.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.48% to 5,553K shares.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 724K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 386K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VONHF by 5.62% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 340K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VONHF by 3.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 247K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VONHF by 0.60% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 245K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VONHF by 5.76% over the last quarter.

