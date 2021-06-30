Vontobel buys remaining 40% of TwentyFour Asset Management

Bank Vontobel is buying the 40% of TwentyFour Asset Management it doesn't yet own, the Swiss private bank said on Wednesday, after buying a 60% stake back in 2015.

No price for the remaining stake was given.

The acquisition of TwentyFour Asset Management LLP, a specialist fixed income boutique now with advised client assets of 24.2 billion Swiss francs ($26.27 billion), will have an effect of -200 basis points (bps) on the CET1 capital ratio and will increase return on equity by 200 bps, Vontobel said.

($1 = 0.9213 Swiss francs)

