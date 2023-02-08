Vontobel 2022 profit drops 40% amid market turbulence

Adds detail, quote

ZURICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Vontobel Holding VONN.S said full year net profit fell 40% as it was hit by market turbulence and client uncertainty about making new investments last year.

Group net profit fell to 230 million Swiss francs ($250 million) from 384 million francs a year earlier, missing estimates by Zuercher Kantonalbank for 244.1 million francs.

Asset under management shrank 16% to 204.4 billion francs, the wealth and asset manager said. The figure was slightly below the 205.5 billion estimated by ZKB.

After a record year in 2021, Vontobel was hit last year by the impact of falling equity and bond markets. Many clients paused investment decisions due to worries about rising global interest rates, inflation as well as concerns about a global economic slowdown.

"Vontobel remains well on track to generate growth organically and through acquisitions, even in a ‘new world,’" said Chief Executive Zeno Staub in a statement.

The Zurich-based company also reported overall net new money outflow of 5.2 billion francs. The wealth management division received inflows of 5.4 billion francs in new money, but asset management recorded outflows of 10.6 billion francs.

The company launched a cost-cutting drive in 2022 and, it said in November, aims to cut costs by a further 65 million francs by the end of 2023.

($1 = 0.9213 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Noele Illien; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.