Vontier’s Driivz releases Version 8 of smart EV charging, energy management

Driivz announced the release of the latest version of its smart electric vehicle charging and energy management software platform. As a global EV charging software leader, Driivz currently enables hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers while managing more than 100,000 chargers. The hardware agnostic Driivz Platform V8 will increase operational excellence and reliability for large EV charging networks, while providing optimized energy management across every charging site. With an accompanying new mobile app, contactless payment support, and new NACS charger connection support, the Platform V8 will alleviate drivers’ charge anxieties by providing a seamless end-to-end experience.

