News & Insights

Stocks

Vontier’s Driivz releases Version 8 of smart EV charging, energy management

November 12, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Driivz announced the release of the latest version of its smart electric vehicle charging and energy management software platform. As a global EV charging software leader, Driivz currently enables hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers while managing more than 100,000 chargers. The hardware agnostic Driivz Platform V8 will increase operational excellence and reliability for large EV charging networks, while providing optimized energy management across every charging site. With an accompanying new mobile app, contactless payment support, and new NACS charger connection support, the Platform V8 will alleviate drivers’ charge anxieties by providing a seamless end-to-end experience.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.