Vontier (VNT) Price Target Increased by 6.66% to 46.54

The average one-year price target for Vontier (NYSE:VNT) has been revised to 46.54 / share. This is an increase of 6.66% from the prior estimate of 43.63 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.60% from the latest reported closing price of 40.61 / share.

Vontier Declares $0.02 Dividend

On February 16, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2024 received the payment on March 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $40.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.36%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 0.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=165).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vontier. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 9.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNT is -2.43%, a decrease of 1,070.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 176,084K shares. The put/call ratio of VNT is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 7,129K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,910K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 19.99% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,427K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,021K shares, representing a decrease of 10.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 7.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,861K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,843K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 0.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,685K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,834K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 0.08% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 4,092K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,027K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Vontier Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company's portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier's innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide. Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier's history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.