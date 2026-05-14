Vontier (VNT) Price Target Decreased by 11.38% to 43.33

The average one-year price target for Vontier (NYSE:VNT) has been revised to $43.33 / share. This is a decrease of 11.38% from the prior estimate of $48.90 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.33% from the latest reported closing price of $29.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vontier. This is an decrease of 342 owner(s) or 40.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNT is 0.10%, an increase of 52.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.04% to 158,739K shares. The put/call ratio of VNT is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,210K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 6,759K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,804K shares , representing an increase of 14.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 81.98% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,345K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,961K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,778K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,754K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 1.71% over the last quarter.

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