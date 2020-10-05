Vontier To Replace Noble Energy In S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Vontier Corp. (VNT) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on October 9, replacing Noble Energy Inc. (NBL), which will be removed from the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on October 12.

S&P 500 & 100 constituent Chevron Corp. (CVX) acquired Noble Energy in a deal that was completed today.

Vontier will be added to the S&P 500 following its spin-off from S&P 500 constituent Fortive Corp. (FTV). Post spin-off, Fortive will remain in the S&P 500.

