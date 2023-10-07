Vontier (STU:47O) Price Target Increased by 5.13% to 32.62

The average one-year price target for Vontier (STU:47O) has been revised to 32.62 / share. This is an increase of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 31.03 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.86 to a high of 39.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.06% from the latest reported closing price of 28.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 865 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vontier. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 47O is 0.25%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 172,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 6,999K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,091K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 47O by 32.83% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,899K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,591K shares, representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 47O by 1.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,841K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,794K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 47O by 9.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,721K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,874K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 47O by 9.30% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,018K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,063K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 47O by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.