Vontier (STU:47O) Price Target Increased by 15.21% to 29.24

The average one-year price target for Vontier (STU:47O) has been revised to 29.24 / share. This is an increase of 15.21% from the prior estimate of 25.38 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.86 to a high of 34.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.11% from the latest reported closing price of 26.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vontier. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 47O is 0.24%, an increase of 26.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 175,435K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,591K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,570K shares, representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 47O by 52.70% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 7,091K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,101K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 47O by 4.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,874K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,879K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 47O by 35.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,794K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 47O by 30.70% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,063K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,070K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 47O by 35.51% over the last quarter.

