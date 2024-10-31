Vontier reports Q3 adjusted EPS 73c, consensus 69c

Reports Q3 revenue $750M, consensus $728.34M. “Vontier (VNT) delivered solid third quarter results overall, with performance that exceeded our expectations as we continue to capitalize on strong momentum across our Convenience Retail and Fueling end markets, where we are gaining traction on new product introductions,” said Mark Morelli, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Most of our end markets remain constructive, and we are seeing encouraging signs of market stabilization in the parts of our businesses impacted by softer market demand.” “We continue to advance our Connected Mobility strategy through innovative solutions that enable our customers’ digital transformation journey,” Morelli continued. “Vontier is uniquely positioned to lead this evolution, and I am confident we are on the right trajectory.”

