Vontier price target raised to $46 from $44 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Vontier (VNT) to $46 from $44 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VNT:
- Vontier Corp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Vontier reports Q3 adjusted EPS 73c, consensus 69c
- Vontier sees Q4 adjusted EPS ~79c, consensus 79c
- Vontier narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $2.86-$2.92 from $2.80-$3.00
- Vontier’s Driivz announces milestone update with Francis Energy
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.