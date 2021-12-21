Vontier Corporation's (NYSE:VNT) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

Vontier Corporation's (NYSE:VNT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 17x and even P/E's above 36x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Vontier could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping earnings don't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

NYSE:VNT Price Based on Past Earnings December 21st 2021 free report on Vontier

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Vontier would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 31% last year. As a result, it also grew EPS by 13% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 4.1% during the coming year according to the nine analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Vontier's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Vontier's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Vontier maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Vontier that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Vontier. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

