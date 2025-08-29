Vontier Corporation (VNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Vontier Corporation (VNT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 4.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $43.78 in the previous session. Vontier has gained 19.1% since the start of the year compared to the 2.6% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 24.1% return for the Zacks Technology Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 31, 2025, Vontier reported EPS of $0.79 versus consensus estimate of $0.72.

For the current fiscal year, Vontier is expected to post earnings of $3.17 per share on $3.05 in revenues. This represents a 10.03% change in EPS on a 2.25% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.53 per share on $3.22 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.01% and 5.68%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Vontier may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Vontier has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 13.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 21.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.4X versus its peer group's average of 11.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Vontier currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Vontier meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Vontier shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does VNT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of VNT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Cricut, Inc. (CRCT). CRCT has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Cricut, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 83.33%, and for the current fiscal year, CRCT is expected to post earnings of $0.28 per share on revenue of $689.83 million.

Shares of Cricut, Inc. have gained 17.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 20.54X and a P/CF of 13.35X.

The Technology Services industry is in the top 37% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for VNT and CRCT, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vontier Corporation (VNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.