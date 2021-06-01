Vontier Corporation (VNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 02, 2021

Vontier Corporation (VNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.08, the dividend yield is .07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNT was $35.08, representing a -10.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $39 and a 33.06% increase over the 52 week low of $26.36.

VNT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). Zacks Investment Research reports VNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.26%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VNT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

