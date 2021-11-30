Vontier Corporation (VNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Vontier Corporation (VNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VNT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.03, the dividend yield is .31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VNT was $32.03, representing a -13.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.08 and a 7.23% increase over the 52 week low of $29.87.

VNT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). VNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.58. Zacks Investment Research reports VNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.38%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

