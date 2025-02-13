Vontier Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vontier Corporation (VNT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $123.50 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $106.20 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vontier Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $120.80 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $776.80 million from $789.00 million last year.

Vontier Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $123.50 Mln. vs. $106.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $776.80 Mln vs. $789.00 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.71 - $0.74

FY25 EPS Guidance $3.00 - $3.15

