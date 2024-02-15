Vontier Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vontier Corporation (VNT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $106.2 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $67.7 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vontier Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $125.4 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $789 million from $871.9 million last year.

Vontier Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $106.2 Mln. vs. $67.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $789 Mln vs. $871.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 - $0.72

