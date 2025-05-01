Vontier Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vontier Corporation (VNT) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $87.9 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $136.8 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vontier Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $114.9 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $741.1 million from $755.8 million last year.

Vontier Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.9 Mln. vs. $136.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $741.1 Mln vs. $755.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 to $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $725 Mln - $745 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.15 Full year revenue guidance: $2.970 - $3.050 Bln

