Vontier Corp. Names Anshooman Aga CFO

(RTTNews) - Vontier Corp. (VNT) announced the appointment of Anshooman Aga as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 29, 2022. Aga succeeds David Naemura who will remain with the company through year end. Most recently, Aga served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Harsco Corp. from August 2021 through August 2022. Prior to joining Harsco Corp., Aga was the Executive Vice President and CFO of Cubic Corporation.

"Anshooman is an experienced CFO with particular expertise driving growth and transformation within industrial and technology-oriented businesses," said Mark D. Morelli, Vontier's President and CEO.

