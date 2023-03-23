Markets
VNT

Vontier Corp. Backs Annual Earnings View In Line With Estimates

March 23, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vontier Corporation (VNT), a technology solutions provider, on Thursday affirmed its full-year earnings outlook in line with analysts' estimates.

For full year, the company still expects adjusted income per share of $2.73 to $2.83. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.8 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the 12-month period, VNT continues to project total revenue down low-to-mid-single digits.

The company aims to register double-digit adjusted income per share growth CAGR during the period from 2014 to 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VNT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.