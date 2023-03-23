Vontier Corp. Backs Annual Earnings View In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vontier Corporation (VNT), a technology solutions provider, on Thursday affirmed its full-year earnings outlook in line with analysts' estimates.

For full year, the company still expects adjusted income per share of $2.73 to $2.83. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.8 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the 12-month period, VNT continues to project total revenue down low-to-mid-single digits.

The company aims to register double-digit adjusted income per share growth CAGR during the period from 2014 to 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.