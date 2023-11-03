News & Insights

Vonovia: 2024 funds from operation likely to be moderately lower

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

November 03, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by Matthias Inverardi for Reuters ->

Updates with details and context from paragraph 2

DUESSELDORF, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Vonovia VNAn.DE, Germany's largest real estate group, on Friday said its funds from operation (FFO), a key profit metric, would likely be moderately lower in 2024 than in the current financial year on higher taxes and interest.

Vonovia affirmed its 2023 FFO guidance of 1.75 billion euros to 1.95 billion euros.

"We're on course for this year. Despite difficult circumstances, we've succeeded in doing what we set out to do," said Chief Executive Officer Rolf Buch.

For the first nine months of the year, Vonovia posted a 3.81 billion euro ($4.05 billion) loss, compared with 2.21 billion euros in profit a year earlier.

The figures from Germany's biggest landlord come as the nation's real-estate sector is mired in its worst crisis in decades, marked by insolvencies, fizzling transactions, falling prices and a decline in construction jobs.

($1 = 0.9408 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Miranda Murray and Tom Sims, Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.