Vonovia: 2024 funds from operation likely to be moderately lower

DUESSELDORF, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Vonovia VNAn.DE, Germany's largest real estate group, on Friday said its funds from operation (FFO), a key profit metric, would likely be moderately lower in 2024 than in the current financial year on higher taxes and interest.

Vonovia affirmed its 2023 FFO guidance of 1.75 billion euros to 1.95 billion euros.

"We're on course for this year. Despite difficult circumstances, we've succeeded in doing what we set out to do," said Chief Executive Officer Rolf Buch.

For the first nine months of the year, Vonovia posted a 3.81 billion euro ($4.05 billion) loss, compared with 2.21 billion euros in profit a year earlier.

The figures from Germany's biggest landlord come as the nation's real-estate sector is mired in its worst crisis in decades, marked by insolvencies, fizzling transactions, falling prices and a decline in construction jobs.

($1 = 0.9408 euros)

