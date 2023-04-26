Vonovia to sell stake in Suedewo portfolio for 1 billion euros

Corrects spelling to Apollo
April 26 (Reuters) - Vonovia VNAn.DE has agreed to sell, on behalf of its affiliated and third party insurance clients and other long-term investors, its minority participation in the Suedewo portfolio to Apollo, the German housing giant said on Wednesday.
The sale is worth a total of 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion), with proceeds intended to be used for liability management and to cover upcoming debt maturities, the company added.
($1 = 0.9108 euros)
(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Friederike Heine)
((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))
