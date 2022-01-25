Markets

Vonovia To Propose Jürgen Fenk, Matthias Hünlein To Supervisory Board - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said its Supervisory Board has decided to propose Jürgen Fenk and Matthias Hünlein for election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting. The Board members Burkhard Ulrich Drescher and Klaus Rauscher will resign on April 29, 2022.

Vonovia noted that the nomination implements a further component of the business combination agreement between the company and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF.PK). Matthias Hünlein was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE until the end of 2021. Jürgen Fenk was a member of this body until the end of last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular