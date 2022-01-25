Vonovia To Propose Jürgen Fenk, Matthias Hünlein To Supervisory Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said its Supervisory Board has decided to propose Jürgen Fenk and Matthias Hünlein for election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting. The Board members Burkhard Ulrich Drescher and Klaus Rauscher will resign on April 29, 2022.

Vonovia noted that the nomination implements a further component of the business combination agreement between the company and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF.PK). Matthias Hünlein was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE until the end of 2021. Jürgen Fenk was a member of this body until the end of last year.

