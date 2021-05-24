Vonovia to make agreed $22 bln takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest residential property group Vonovia SE VNAn.DE said it agreed to take over its closest German rival Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE for about 18 billion euros ($22 billion) to better shoulder future investments in heat insulation.

Under the agreed deal, Vonovia will pay 52 euros per share and Deutsche Wohnen shareholders will retain the rights to a 1.03 per share dividend, Vonovia said in a statement late on Monday.

This amounts to a premium of about 18% on the closing price on Friday, the last trading day, it added.

($1 = 0.8187 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Dan Grebler)

