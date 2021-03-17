Vonovia shows investors are still keen for green

By Ed Clark

LONDON, Mar 17 (IFR) - German residential real estate investor Vonovia highlighted the pricing advantages of green versus conventional bond market funding on Wednesday by setting the spread on an inaugural deal flat to fair value, at a time when many issuers are paying high single or even double-digit concessions.

Order books peaked at over €2.4bn though they had dropped to over €2.2bn at the last update. Still, the borrower, rated BBB+ and A- by S&P and Scope, was able to take €600m of 10-year paper at a spread of 60bp, while fair value was seen in the low 60s. Bank of America, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale started marketing at 90bp area.

The issuer’s own curve was used by leads for price points. The corporate has €500m 2.25% April 2030s, €750m 1% 2030s, €500m 1.125% September 2034s which were seen at 63bp, 64bp and 77bp pre-announcement.

“It's quite a defensive name in my view, plus it has a green label, so I think in a market where you need a few factors to set you apart, these are positive things,” said a syndicate banker. “More widely, you have had the ECB calming the market down, accelerating purchases, which is very positive.”

The ever-increasing demand for green bonds from investors, meanwhile, is supporting their expected performance. Given the overall appetite for green and the relatively defensive nature of the Vonovia credit, CreditSights analysts wrote that they would buy the bond down to 57bp, while seeing fair value around 62bp.

Green bond issuance from the real estate sector is expected to continue to grow given the expanding demand for sustainable buildings. Around 40% of the energy consumption in the EU is accounted for by the building sector and 35% of the CO2 emissions, according to CreditSights.

“A lot of these companies will have environmental or sustainable targets that will require capex so [ESG bond] issuance from the sector should be pretty strong,” said a DCM banker.

Around 75% of buildings within the EU are energy inefficient. The current rate of renovation is less than 1% annually, according to Sustainalytics.

Projects that Vonovia can fund with its green bonds fall under the categories of green buildings and energy efficiency, renewable energy and clean transportation.

(Reporting by Edward Clark, editing by Helene Durand, Sudip Roy)

