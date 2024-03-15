News & Insights

Vonovia shares fall 4% after $7.35 bln loss amid property crisis

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

March 15, 2024 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims and Matthias Inverardi for Reuters ->

Updates with shares in paragraph 1, analysts in paragraph 4

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Vonovia VNAn.DE, Germany's largest landlord, opened 4% lower on Friday after the company reported its biggest loss ever for 2023, in the latest sign of stress in the nation's struggling real-estate sector.

The 6.76 billion euro ($7.36 billion) loss is wider than the 669.4 million euros lost in 2022, and the two consecutive losses mark a reversal from years of steady profit during a decade-long property boom.

The loss came as Vonovia wrote down the value of its more than 500,000 apartments by 10.7 billion euros last year, bringing its portfolio value to 84 billion euros.

Analysts with Jefferies said that the results left them "scratching our heads", while Baader analysts called the earnings a "mixed bag".

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Matthias Inverardi Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.